103 new cases in Galway, 2870 nationally and 52 further deaths from COVID-19

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The Health Protection Surveillance Centre has today been notified of 52 additional deaths related to COVID-19.

50* of these deaths occurred in January.

The median age of those who died is 82 years and the age range is 39-99 years.

There has been a total of 2,870 COVID-19 related deaths in Ireland.

As of midnight, Thursday 21st January, the HPSC has been notified of 2,371 confirmed cases of COVID-19. There is now a total of 184,279** confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ireland.

Of the cases notified today:

1,129 are men / 1,194 are women

57% are under 45 years of age

The median age is 40 years old

757 in Dublin, 237 in Cork, 154 in Waterford, 123 in Wexford, 114 in Louth, and the remaining 986 cases are spread across all other counties***.

As of 2pm today, 1,931 COVID-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 219 are in ICU. 78 additional hospitalisations in the past 24 hours.

Dr Tony Holohan, Chief Medical Officer said: “We know that the ongoing restrictions are very challenging for people but, through the hard work and sacrifice of the vast majority of people, we are starting to see the first signs of a lower prevalence of the disease in the population. Strictly adhering to the public health measures is the key to making real progress in terms of flattening the curve and lowering the current trends in our hospitals and ICUs.

“The ‘COVID-19 find-test-trace-isolate’ process is vital to our efforts. Our data is telling us that for a third of people, it’s 4 days or more from the time they first experience symptoms of COVID-19 to the time they get tested. We all need to contact our GP as soon as symptoms occur, so we can trace our contacts and prevent further infections.

“This weekend, we need everyone to stay the course with hand washing, covering coughs, wearing face coverings and keeping a 2m distance. In order to take care of each other, we need all to stay at home, except for essential reasons, to minimise the spread of COVID-19 to ourselves and our loved ones.”

The COVID-19 Dashboard provides up-to-date information on the key indicators of COVID-19 in the community.

*There are 2 deaths where the date of death is under investigation.

**Validation of data at the HPSC has resulted in the denotification of 14 confirmed cases. The figure of 184,279 confirmed cases reflects this.

***County data should be considered provisional as the national Computerised Infectious Disease Reporting System (CIDR) is a dynamic system and case details are continually being validated and updated.

Today’s cases, 14-day incidence rate per 100,000 population and new cases in last 14 days (as of midnight 21 January 2021) (incidence rate based on Census 2016 county population)

County Today’s cases*** (to midnight 21Jan2021) 14-day incidence rate per 100,000 population (to 21Jan2021) New Cases during last 14 days (to 21Jan2021) Ireland 2,371 1,017.1 48,433 Monaghan 90 1,974.4 1,212 Waterford 154 1,567.4 1,821 Louth 114 1,540.1 1,985 Wexford 123 1,529.5 2,290 Mayo 68 1,465.8 1,913 Carlow 31 1,461.4 832 Limerick 96 1,221.7 2,381 Dublin 757 1,087.1 14,647 Cork 237 1,002.8 5,444 Donegal 32 975.6 1,553 Galway 103 968.8 2,500 Cavan 30 962.2 733 Clare 35 914.0 1,086 Meath 96 892.6 1,741 Kilkenny 28 830.4 824 Tipperary 67 829.2 1,323 Kildare 95 782.0 1,740 Roscommon 6 773.1 499 Laois 17 763.9 647 Offaly 15 676.0 527 Wicklow 59 591.9 843 Kerry 35 580.2 857 Sligo 21 491.3 322 Westmeath 32 478.8 425 Longford 22 452.6 185 Leitrim 8 321.4 103

7-day incidence 372.6

5-day moving average 2,315