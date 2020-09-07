102 new cases of COVID 19 with six recorded in Galway

Galway Bay fm newsroom – There’s been 102 new cases of COVID-19 identified in Ireland and no new deaths recorded by the Department of Health.

Half of the new cases are in Dublin and the Department has said people in the capital in particular need to be incredibly careful over the next week.

Dr Ronan Glynn also gave a warning for people living in Limerick.

11 cases today have been identified in Leitrim, six in Galway and 29 spread between 14 other counties.

This brings county Galway’s total number of confirmed cases to 533.