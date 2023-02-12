102 National Lottery millionaires created since 2020 with Dublin, Cork, Galway and Mayo leading the way with big wins

The National Lottery have created a massive 102 brand new millionaires since 2020 with over 1,100 players sharing over €470 million alone in high tier prizes across all draw-based games.
 
This is according to the National Lottery ‘high tier prizes report’ which captures all draw based game prize wins (Lotto, EuroMillions, Daily Million, Telly Bingo & Millionaire Raffle) in excess of €15,000 (€10,000 for online wins) from January 2020 until January 2023.
 
 In 2021, approximately 90% of all revenue generated from sales of National Lottery games was returned to communities in the shape of prizes (56%), funding Good Causes (29%) and commission to retailers (5%) all over Ireland.  
 
Since 2020, Dublin has unsurprisingly topped the charts for National Lottery wins with over €68 million paid out to 275 players, 22 of which won prizes in excess of €1 million.

In the last three years, ten separate millionaires were made in Co. Cork while Galway and Mayo have had six new millionaires each. Mayo’s biggest winners includes the record-breaking Lotto jackpot win of €19.06 million which was claimed by a Mayo family syndicate in January 2021. 

Online players continued to win big for the past three years also with 194 winners claiming over €95 million in high tier prizes. Included in these winners were 17 brand new millionaires, the biggest of which was a Dublin player who scooped a EuroMillions jackpot worth €49.5 million in July 2020.
 
Already in 2023, a total of four brand new millionaires have been made in the Lotto game alone with the biggest win of the year in Foynes, Co. Limerick which seen a Lotto jackpot prize worth €11.1 million claimed by a syndicate. There was no winner of last Saturday’s (11th February) Lotto jackpot worth over €3.9 million which means that Wednesday’s jackpot is heading for a life-changing €4.5 million.
 

National Lottery High Tier Winner Data (Draw Based Games): 2020 – 2023*

CountyNo. High tier winnersTotal value of high tier prizesNo. Millionaires (2020-2023)
Carlow13€3,342,0401
Cavan16€3,317,0160
Clare21€5,646,4181
Cork98€36,230,88510
Donegal28€6,624,1632
Dublin275€68,682,08522
Galway53€21,481,8786
Kerry43€18,510,2425
Kildare32€5,172,5441
Kilkenny26€28,569,7453
Laois18€3,585,7162
Leitrim5€254,4020
Limerick30€17,060,8704
Longford15€932,5170
Louth21€3,552,9552
Mayo55€47,947,8866
Meath47€21,449,4355
Monaghan7€1,341,0591
Offaly25€1,591,2960
Online (National Lottery App/www.lottery.ie)194€95,520,42917
Roscommon15€2,783,7311
Sligo10€2,950,0052
Tipperary23€32,405,1691
Waterford27€5,525,7683
Westmeath25€10,963,9013
Wexford34€13,439,2814
Wicklow27€1,1887,5910

* Statistics compiled from National Lottery prize claims data from draw based games from 1st January 2020 – 26th January 2023. High tier prizes are defined as prizes in excess of €15,000 (€10,000 for online wins). All prize claims data correct as of 26th January 2023.
 
 ** National Lottery draw based games include: Lotto, EuroMillions, Daily Million, Millionaire Raffle & Telly Bingo.
 
Nearly 30 cent in every €1 spent on all National Lottery games goes back to Good Causes in the areas of sport, youth, health, welfare, education, arts, heritage, and the Irish Language. In total more than €6 Billion has been raised for Good Causes since the National Lottery was established 35 years ago. In 2021 alone, €304 million was raised for local Good Causes in communities across Ireland.    


