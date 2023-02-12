102 National Lottery millionaires created since 2020 with Dublin, Cork, Galway and Mayo leading the way with big wins

The National Lottery have created a massive 102 brand new millionaires since 2020 with over 1,100 players sharing over €470 million alone in high tier prizes across all draw-based games.
This is according to the National Lottery ‘high tier prizes report’ which captures all draw based game prize wins (Lotto, EuroMillions, Daily Million, Telly Bingo & Millionaire Raffle) in excess of €15,000 (€10,000 for online wins) from January 2020 until January 2023.
In 2021, approximately 90% of all revenue generated from sales of National Lottery games was returned to communities in the shape of prizes (56%), funding Good Causes (29%) and commission to retailers (5%) all over Ireland.
Since 2020, Dublin has unsurprisingly topped the charts for National Lottery wins with over €68 million paid out to 275 players, 22 of which won prizes in excess of €1 million.
In the last three years, ten separate millionaires were made in Co. Cork while Galway and Mayo have had six new millionaires each. Mayo’s biggest winners includes the record-breaking Lotto jackpot win of €19.06 million which was claimed by a Mayo family syndicate in January 2021.
Online players continued to win big for the past three years also with 194 winners claiming over €95 million in high tier prizes. Included in these winners were 17 brand new millionaires, the biggest of which was a Dublin player who scooped a EuroMillions jackpot worth €49.5 million in July 2020.
Already in 2023, a total of four brand new millionaires have been made in the Lotto game alone with the biggest win of the year in Foynes, Co. Limerick which seen a Lotto jackpot prize worth €11.1 million claimed by a syndicate. There was no winner of last Saturday’s (11th February) Lotto jackpot worth over €3.9 million which means that Wednesday’s jackpot is heading for a life-changing €4.5 million.
National Lottery High Tier Winner Data (Draw Based Games): 2020 – 2023*
|County
|No. High tier winners
|Total value of high tier prizes
|No. Millionaires (2020-2023)
|Carlow
|13
|€3,342,040
|1
|Cavan
|16
|€3,317,016
|0
|Clare
|21
|€5,646,418
|1
|Cork
|98
|€36,230,885
|10
|Donegal
|28
|€6,624,163
|2
|Dublin
|275
|€68,682,085
|22
|Galway
|53
|€21,481,878
|6
|Kerry
|43
|€18,510,242
|5
|Kildare
|32
|€5,172,544
|1
|Kilkenny
|26
|€28,569,745
|3
|Laois
|18
|€3,585,716
|2
|Leitrim
|5
|€254,402
|0
|Limerick
|30
|€17,060,870
|4
|Longford
|15
|€932,517
|0
|Louth
|21
|€3,552,955
|2
|Mayo
|55
|€47,947,886
|6
|Meath
|47
|€21,449,435
|5
|Monaghan
|7
|€1,341,059
|1
|Offaly
|25
|€1,591,296
|0
|Online (National Lottery App/www.lottery.ie)
|194
|€95,520,429
|17
|Roscommon
|15
|€2,783,731
|1
|Sligo
|10
|€2,950,005
|2
|Tipperary
|23
|€32,405,169
|1
|Waterford
|27
|€5,525,768
|3
|Westmeath
|25
|€10,963,901
|3
|Wexford
|34
|€13,439,281
|4
|Wicklow
|27
|€1,1887,591
|0
* Statistics compiled from National Lottery prize claims data from draw based games from 1st January 2020 – 26th January 2023. High tier prizes are defined as prizes in excess of €15,000 (€10,000 for online wins). All prize claims data correct as of 26th January 2023.
** National Lottery draw based games include: Lotto, EuroMillions, Daily Million, Millionaire Raffle & Telly Bingo.
Nearly 30 cent in every €1 spent on all National Lottery games goes back to Good Causes in the areas of sport, youth, health, welfare, education, arts, heritage, and the Irish Language. In total more than €6 Billion has been raised for Good Causes since the National Lottery was established 35 years ago. In 2021 alone, €304 million was raised for local Good Causes in communities across Ireland.