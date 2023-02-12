102 National Lottery millionaires created since 2020 with Dublin, Cork, Galway and Mayo leading the way with big wins

The National Lottery have created a massive 102 brand new millionaires since 2020 with over 1,100 players sharing over €470 million alone in high tier prizes across all draw-based games.



This is according to the National Lottery ‘high tier prizes report’ which captures all draw based game prize wins (Lotto, EuroMillions, Daily Million, Telly Bingo & Millionaire Raffle) in excess of €15,000 (€10,000 for online wins) from January 2020 until January 2023.



In 2021, approximately 90% of all revenue generated from sales of National Lottery games was returned to communities in the shape of prizes (56%), funding Good Causes (29%) and commission to retailers (5%) all over Ireland.



Since 2020, Dublin has unsurprisingly topped the charts for National Lottery wins with over €68 million paid out to 275 players, 22 of which won prizes in excess of €1 million.

In the last three years, ten separate millionaires were made in Co. Cork while Galway and Mayo have had six new millionaires each. Mayo’s biggest winners includes the record-breaking Lotto jackpot win of €19.06 million which was claimed by a Mayo family syndicate in January 2021.

Online players continued to win big for the past three years also with 194 winners claiming over €95 million in high tier prizes. Included in these winners were 17 brand new millionaires, the biggest of which was a Dublin player who scooped a EuroMillions jackpot worth €49.5 million in July 2020.



Already in 2023, a total of four brand new millionaires have been made in the Lotto game alone with the biggest win of the year in Foynes, Co. Limerick which seen a Lotto jackpot prize worth €11.1 million claimed by a syndicate. There was no winner of last Saturday’s (11th February) Lotto jackpot worth over €3.9 million which means that Wednesday’s jackpot is heading for a life-changing €4.5 million.



National Lottery High Tier Winner Data (Draw Based Games): 2020 – 2023*

County No. High tier winners Total value of high tier prizes No. Millionaires (2020-2023) Carlow 13 €3,342,040 1 Cavan 16 €3,317,016 0 Clare 21 €5,646,418 1 Cork 98 €36,230,885 10 Donegal 28 €6,624,163 2 Dublin 275 €68,682,085 22 Galway 53 €21,481,878 6 Kerry 43 €18,510,242 5 Kildare 32 €5,172,544 1 Kilkenny 26 €28,569,745 3 Laois 18 €3,585,716 2 Leitrim 5 €254,402 0 Limerick 30 €17,060,870 4 Longford 15 €932,517 0 Louth 21 €3,552,955 2 Mayo 55 €47,947,886 6 Meath 47 €21,449,435 5 Monaghan 7 €1,341,059 1 Offaly 25 €1,591,296 0 Online (National Lottery App/www.lottery.ie) 194 €95,520,429 17 Roscommon 15 €2,783,731 1 Sligo 10 €2,950,005 2 Tipperary 23 €32,405,169 1 Waterford 27 €5,525,768 3 Westmeath 25 €10,963,901 3 Wexford 34 €13,439,281 4 Wicklow 27 €1,1887,591 0

* Statistics compiled from National Lottery prize claims data from draw based games from 1st January 2020 – 26th January 2023. High tier prizes are defined as prizes in excess of €15,000 (€10,000 for online wins). All prize claims data correct as of 26th January 2023.



** National Lottery draw based games include: Lotto, EuroMillions, Daily Million, Millionaire Raffle & Telly Bingo.



Nearly 30 cent in every €1 spent on all National Lottery games goes back to Good Causes in the areas of sport, youth, health, welfare, education, arts, heritage, and the Irish Language. In total more than €6 Billion has been raised for Good Causes since the National Lottery was established 35 years ago. In 2021 alone, €304 million was raised for local Good Causes in communities across Ireland.



