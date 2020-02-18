Hundreds attend first day of Galway city ring road oral hearing

Galway Bay fm newsroom:

The N6 Galway City Ring Road represents the best solution to the transport difficulties in Galway City and supports more sustainable travel.

That’s according to Director of ARUP engineering, Mike Evans, who presented the plans for the N6 GCRR at this first oral hearing in the G Hotel this morning.

Approximately 300 attended this morning’s hearing which is expected to take six weeks.

The proposed N6 GCRR is made up of 5.6 km of a single carriageway from 2 km west of Barna Village to the Ballymoneen Road and 11.9km of dual carriageway from Ballymoneen Road to the eastern tie-in with the N6 at Coolagh, Briarhill.

Significant engineering interventions are necessary to ensure the transport solution is viable.

These include the development of a new bridge over the River Corrib, the Lackagh Tunnel structure beneath the River Corrib and a viaduct structure over a non-designated area in Menlo.

Additional engineering interventions will include the extension of the viaduct structure from the River Corrib Bridge over the NUIG sports campus and the development of a tunnel structure under the Galway racecourse.

The plans are expected to impact 500 landowners, 44 houses and 11 businesses.

The report states, that every effort was made to avoid property demolitions where possible, but adds avoidance of all properties was unfortunately not possible given the constraints for developing a new transport infrastructure in Galway.

281 of the 296 submissions and objections made to An Bord Pleanala relate to engineering matters, the need for the scheme, alternatives considered and the impacts on material assets non-agricultural.

