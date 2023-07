Galway Bay fm newsroom – A new report has shown that property prices in Galway have risen by €10,000 during the first quarter.

The median asking price for a property in the county is now €295,000 – a €20,000 increase on the same period last year.

The report was carried out by MyHome.ie in association with financial services group Davy.

Managing Director of MyHome.ie Joanne Geary says she expects property prices to stabilise.