Galway Bay FM

20 October 2023

~1 minutes read

10,000 people in Galway affected by drinking water restriction notices last year

Share story:
10,000 people in Galway affected by drinking water restriction notices last year

Almost 10,000 people across Galway were impacted by Boil Water or water restriction notices last year.

An EPA report highlights that people in Gort and Spiddal were the worst impacted, with around 8,000 customers in those areas affected by poor water quality in 2022.

The report says urgent action is required to improve the quality of private drinking water provided by group water schemes and small private supplies.

Drinking water is provided to approximately 200 thousand people across rural communities in Ireland by over 380 group water schemes.

Noel Byrne from the EPA said the review of the rural water sector has identified several key issues that need to be addressed immediately to protect public health:

Share story:

Kinvara Boil Water Notice described as 'farcical'

A Boil Water Notice, which has been in place in Kinvara for ten days, has been described as ‘farcical’ Uisce Eireann issued the notice on Mond...

Oireachtas Committee agrees to invite Western Rail Greenway petitioners to present case

An Oireachtas Committee has agreed to get the ball rolling to fix a date for Western Rail Greenway petitioners to present their case to the committee. The...

National Women's Enterprise Day - FYI Galway talks to city businesswoman Alison McGrath, a winner in the recent Visa She's Next Grant Programme

Today is National Women’s Enterprise Day and to mark the occasion FYI Galway has caught up with Galway-based childrens shoe store owner Alison McGra...

Public meeting this evening to resurrect Tuam Community Council

A public meeting is to take place later this evening to resurrect Tuam Community Council A four-member committee is driving the campaign They’re enc...