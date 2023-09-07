1,000 submissions against proposed traffic lights at Oughterard bridge delivered to County Hall

Galway bay fm newsroom – Up to a thousand submissions against the proposed plan for traffic lights at Oughterard bridge have been delivered to County Hall.

The plans to construct lights at the old bridge have drawn mixed opinions from locals and councillors.

Many people have instead been calling for the construction of a pedestrian bridge at the location – which they say would improve safety.

John Gibbons has chaired meetings in Oughterard on the plans, and he says there is uproar over the situation