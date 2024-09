1,000 square metre pond to be added to Terryland Forest Park

Terryland Forest Park is getting ready for a brand new addition – a one thousand square metre pond.

The ‘pond’ project is about restoring a significant wetland element to the park, which will boost biodiversity at the amenity.

Sarah Slevin has been at the site, and took a forest wallk with Brendan Smith of Tuatha to learn more about the project