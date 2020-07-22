1000 patients waiting for treatment at Galway Pain Clinic

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Over one thousand patients are waiting for treatment at the Galway Pain Clinic.

Figures released by the HSE show that 500 hundred people have been waiting for treatment, at the UHG unit, for over a year.

It comes as services at the clinic have been reduced since the end of March due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Galway West TD Eamon O Cuiv has voiced concerns regarding the waiting list, after the figures were released to him in a parliamentary response.

Fianna Fail Deputy O Cuiv is calling for the Health Minister Stephen Donnelly and the HSE to deal with the issue as a matter of urgency.

He says blaming hospital waiting lists on the ongoing pandemic is not acceptable.