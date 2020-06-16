1,000 drop off pandemic unemployment payment in Galway

Galway Bay fm newsroom – 1,000 employees in Galway have closed their pandemic unemployment payment in the last week.

There are 27,300 in receipt of the €350 payment this week, compared to 28,300 last week.

Since last week’s payment, 33,000 people nationwide have closed their claim.

Of these, 21,900 will be receiving their last payment today.

Minister for Employment Affairs and Social Protection, Regina Doherty says the numbers receiving the payment continue to gradually decline, with the total now dropping below the 500,000 mark.