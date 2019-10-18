100 thousand euro for Inis Mór coastal works

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Almost 100 thousand euro has been announced towards works to be completed on Inis Mór.

€97,500 has been ring-fenced for coastal protection works on the island shore by the graveyard.

Locals have raised concerns over increasing weather damage to the coastal cemetery over the past number of years, with many fearing extreme weather events could disturb remains.

The funds are part of a wider allocation of over 750 thousand euro for improvements works on a number of Ireland’s coastal Islands.

Comhar chumann Forbartha Arann Manager Cathy Ni Ghoill says while Storm Lorenzo didn't hit as hard as they first thought, future storms are a serious concern