17 April 2024

100 students and staff gather at University of Galway for Day of Action for Palestine

Around a hundred members of staff and students have gathered at the University of Galway to take part in a united Day of Action for Palestine today.

17 universities and colleges are holding demonstrations throughout the day to show solidarity with academics in Gaza.

Members of Staff4Palestine, along with a number of students from Palestine solidarity societies, are taking part in speeches outside the James Hardiman Library on campus.

This Palestinian PhD researcher at UG spoke to our reporter Joshua Byrne about what they are calling for

