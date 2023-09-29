Galway Bay FM

29 September 2023

~1 minutes read

100-plus new jobs for Galway across 3 city tech firms

Share story:
100-plus new jobs for Galway across 3 city tech firms

Galway Bay fm newsroom – More than 100 new jobs will be announced for Galway on Monday across three city tech firms.

Enterprise Minister Simon Coveney will be in Ballybrit at midday on Monday to announce 100 new jobs and open a state-of-the-art Nostra Galway office

Hewlett Packard Enterprise is also launching Ireland’s Global Centre of Excellence, with a number of new job roles to be created.

While the Minister will then travel to Salthill to announce Titan HQ’s plans to create a number of new jobs.

Share story:

Minister O’Gorman appoints Advisory Board to the Director of Authorised Intervention Tuam

Galway Bay FM newsroom-Minister Roderick O’Gorman has appointed the Advisory Board to the Director of Authorised Intervention Tuam and it includes Mothe...

Galway RNLI volunteer crew presented with long service awards

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Seven members of the Galway RNLI crew have been presented with long service awards Each time the crew members respond to th...

Catherine Connolly slams 'deliberately confusing' reports into spinal surgeries at Temple Street

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Galway West TD Catherine Connolly is slamming reports into the spinal surgery controversy at Temple Street Hospital. Speaki...

Claims people of Oranmore being "treated with contempt" over stalled Primary Care Centre

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The people of Oranmore are being “treated with contempt” over stalled plans for a Primary Care Centre for the v...