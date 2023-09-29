100-plus new jobs for Galway across 3 city tech firms

Galway Bay fm newsroom – More than 100 new jobs will be announced for Galway on Monday across three city tech firms.

Enterprise Minister Simon Coveney will be in Ballybrit at midday on Monday to announce 100 new jobs and open a state-of-the-art Nostra Galway office

Hewlett Packard Enterprise is also launching Ireland’s Global Centre of Excellence, with a number of new job roles to be created.

While the Minister will then travel to Salthill to announce Titan HQ’s plans to create a number of new jobs.