100 percent of rental properties in the city above HAP scheme limit

Galway Bay fm newsroom – 100 percent of all rental properties in the city are above the Housing Assistance Payment scheme limit.

That’s according to the homeless charity Simon.

HAP is a form of social housing support for people who have a long-term housing need.

Under the scheme, local authorities make a monthly payment to the landlord, while the tenant pays their rent contribution to the council.

The charity has found that across the country 92 percent of all properties available to rent are above the HAP limit.

It found that on a three day test in April, there were only three properties available in Dublin City Centre priced below the cap.

Meanwhile, there wasn’t a single rental property available under the limit in Galway and Waterford cities.

The limits for HAP vary depending on family size and location.

The study found that the number of properties available for a single person across all study areas fell from 10 in November of last year, to just three in April.

