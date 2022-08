Galway Bay fm newsroom – A group of over 100 patients and parents of patients of Dr Ann Hahessey have organised a meeting tonight on the closure of the practice.

A WhatsApp group was set up and they will meet at the back of Clarinbridge church this evening at 7PM.

One parent, Olive Morrissey, has said that a number of local representatives have promised to attend.

Speaking to Galway Talks, Olive explains why they are meeting: