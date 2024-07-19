100 local farmers share concerns with Agriculture Minister in Tuam

A group of around 100 farmers have been sharing their concerns with the Agriculture Minister at a meeting in Tuam.

Charlie McConoalogue attended the Irish Natura and Hill Farmer Association’s AGM last night at the Ard Rí Hotel.

The national organisation has been representing farmers on hill, designated and environmentally valuable land since 2015.

Our reporter Chris Benn spoke to these farmers, who raised various concerns at the meeting: