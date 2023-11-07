Galway Bay FM

7 November 2023

100 local cyclists turn out for Galway Cycling Campaign’s free bike lights initiative

Around a hundred local cyclists will be safer on our roads after Galway Cycling Campaign’s Light Up Your Bike Initiative

The volunteer group gave out up to 100 free bike lights last night by Wards Corner Shop on the Canal Road.

The scheme funded by Galway City Council has allocated 500 lights for the campaign, to encourage road safety across the city and county

Our reporter Caoimhe Killeen asked these cyclists why they were getting new bike lights:

