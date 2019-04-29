100 jobs to be created in city by global wedding planning firm

Galway Bay fm newsroom – 100 jobs are to be created in the city by wedding planning firm The Knot Worldwide.

The firm is to establish an operations centre in Galway creating 100 positions over the next few years.

The Knot Worldwide is led by CEO Tim Chi.

It aims to deliver leading wedding marketplaces, wedding websites, planning tools, registry services to over 20 million monthly unique visitors in 15 countries across the globe.

The new roles will include content writers, community forum support and customer support staff.

Gaeltacht Minister Sean Kyne is officiating at the announcement at the Portershed in the city this morning.

Executive Director with the IDA Mary Buckley says the company has helped more than 40 million couples plan their wedding.