Galway Bay fm newsroom – 111 extra jobs have been created by Galway’s local enterprise office in the last year according to a newly published report

It shows that 1,116 people are employed by 263 Local Enterprise Office supported companies in Galway

The report also shows that there was a net gain of 111 LEO supported jobs in Galway last year

It states that this is the fifth year of employment growth for LEO Offices nationwide