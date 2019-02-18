100 community employment supervisors take to picket line in city over pension entitlements

Up to 100 community employment supervisors in Galway are demonstrating in the city this lunchtime in a call for pension entitlements.

The group argues a labour court recommendation dating back to 2008 stated a pension scheme shoud be funded by Government and has not been followed through.

It’s estimated over 250 community sector workers have been forced to retire without an occupational pension over the last ten years.

The Department of Social Protection argues that the workers are technically not state employees but employees of community organisations that receive state funding.

Six demonstrations are taking place across the country as part of the industrial action in Athlone, Cork, Letterkenny, Wateford and Dublin.

The Galway demonstration is taking place at the INTREO centre at Fairgreen Road.

At 2pm, we hear from some of the demonstrators at the picket line today…



*