10 thousand trees to be planted in Athenry in climate change initiative

Galway Bay fm newsroom:

10 thousand trees will be planted in Athenry this Saturday as part of a major climate change initiative.

The Trees for Harmony project is being coordinated by members of Athenry Music School, Esker Children’s Music Group, the Children’s Tree Campaign and the local Tidy Towns committee.

The planting site, which has been donated by Transport Infrastructure Ireland, is located five minutes from Athenry town on the Craughwell road.

250 adults and children have signed up for the tree-planting initiative so far but more volunteers are needed.

The event will take place on Saturday morning from 10.30am to 3pm.

