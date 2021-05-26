10 thousand appointments cancelled across Saolta Hospital Group this week due to cyber attack

print

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Up to 10 thousand appointments are being cancelled this week across the Saolta Hospital Group as a direct result of the cyber attack on HSE systems.

The group was forced to cancel a further 10 thousand appointments last week, due to the ransomware attack.

Saolta runs seven hospitals in the west and northwest including UHG, Merlin Park Hospital and Portiuncula Hospital in Ballinasloe.

The HSE says the cyber-attack will continue to affect the health service for ‘many more weeks’ – despite some computer systems being restored.

Saolta Chief Executive Tony Canavan say several key areas are affected including elective procedures and outpatients.