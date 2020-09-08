10 suspected cases of Covid 19 being treated in Galway hospitals

Galway Bay fm newsroom – There are 10 suspected cases of COVID 19 receiving hospital treatment in the county today.

It comes as Galway has recorded a spike in cases in recent days with 16 cases recorded at the weekend and a further six last evening.

While there are no patients being treated as confirmed cases of Covid 19 in Galway hospitals today, there are 10 suspected cases of the virus receiving hospital attention in the county – with six at UHG and four at Portiuncula Hospital Ballinasloe.

Nationally 50 patients are being treated for coronavirus in Irish hospitals today – with a further 61 hospital patients awaiting a test result of the virus.

There are six Covid 19 patients attending an ICU nationwide – with all six being treated on ventilators.

Meanwhile, the latest figures from the Irish Midwives and Nurses Union show there are no patients waiting at the emergency department at UHG or Portiuncula hospitals today.