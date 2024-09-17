17 September 2024
10 sports club in Galway eligible for new EV Charge Points
Ten sports clubs in Galway are now eligible for new EV charging points.
It includes five GAA clubs – Glenamaddy, Clarinbridge, Carnmore, Ballinderreen and Mícheál Breathnach CLG.
Other clubs eligible are Athenry and Bearna Golf Clubs, Moyne Villa, Salthill Devon and Mervue United Football Clubs.
Those ten clubs are included in a list of 227 nationwide which can apply for their share of €15m in government funding.