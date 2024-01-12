Galway Bay FM

12 January 2024

10 percent rise in employment in Galway compared to this time last year

Employment in Galway is up almost 10 percent heading into 2024 compared to the previous year.

There are 800 more people employed throughout the city and county – with 8,464 people on the Live Register at the end of December 2023.

Heading into the New Year, 520 more people were in employment in the city compared to the start of 2023.

At the end of 2022, there were 4,945 people on the Live Register, while it stood at 4,383 last month.

At 102, Clifden has seen the next biggest drop in unemployment, with 693 now on the Live Register.

In Loughrea, there were 69 more people employed with the figure now at 790, while in Tuam 39 people left the Live Register, which now stands at 1,084.

Gort experienced a similar increase in employment, with the figure now at 600.

And 21 more people are heading into 2024 in employment in Ballinasloe, with 914 now on the Live Register.]

