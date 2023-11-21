10 percent increase in public order offences in North Western region

There has been a ten percent increase in the number of public order offences reported in the North West

The CSO figures include Galway and seven other counties in the west and north of the country

According to the CSO, there were over 5,200 recorded detections of public order and other Social Code offences last year

That’s an increase on the 4,800 recorded crime incidents detected across that region in 2021