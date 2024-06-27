Galway Bay FM

27 June 2024

~1 minutes read

10 percent decrease in bus operators in Galway since 2019

Share story:
10 percent decrease in bus operators in Galway since 2019

There has been a ten percent drop in the number of bus operators in Galway in the past five years.

In 2019, there were 132 licensed bus operators throughout Galway city and county, but that dropped gradually to 118 in 2023.

Galway has the second highest number of bus operators in the country, only behind Dublin – which has almost 200 in operation.

CSO figures show that nationally, the number of bus operators has dropped by a fifth in that time, with 1,457 operating now.

Share story:

Funding for accessibility measures for the disabled and the elderly at Galway libraries

Almost €12,000 in funding will go toward accessibility measures at Galway libraries. It’s part of a Government investment of half a million euro t...

Two thirds of Galway workers fear for their job security

Two thirds of workers in Galway are worried about their job security, according to new research. The report from FRS Recruitment also shines light on how ...

Taoiseach appoints Galway Senator Seán Kyne Deputy Leader of the Seanad

The Taoiseach has appointed Galway based Senator Seán Kyne as the Seanad’s Deputy Leader and Leader of the Fine Gael group. He takes over the positions...

300 attend public meeting over plans for major power generator in Portumna

Over 300 residents gathered in Portumna Town Hall last night for an information session on plans for a proposed Gas Plant in the area. There are plans to ...