10 percent decrease in bus operators in Galway since 2019

There has been a ten percent drop in the number of bus operators in Galway in the past five years.

In 2019, there were 132 licensed bus operators throughout Galway city and county, but that dropped gradually to 118 in 2023.

Galway has the second highest number of bus operators in the country, only behind Dublin – which has almost 200 in operation.

CSO figures show that nationally, the number of bus operators has dropped by a fifth in that time, with 1,457 operating now.