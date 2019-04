Galway Bay fm newsroom – State funding for the Galway Rape Crisis Centre is set to increase by ten per cent this year.

The Galway centre will see a total government funding of nearly 450 thousand euro this year, an increase of 40 thousand euro on last year.

Galway Rape Crisis Centre provides confidential counselling and support service for those affected by sexual abuse and sexual violence.

