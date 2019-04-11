10 per cent decrease in paternity benefit claims in Galway

Galway Bay fm newsroom – There was a decrease of almost 10 per cent in the number of fathers who claimed paternity benefit in Galway in 2018.

According to today’s Irish Independent, 1 thousand 388 dads claimed the benefit last year, compared to more than 15 hundred a year previous.

Two weeks paid leave has been available to new dads since 2016 and there are plans to increase this to 4 weeks by November.

The lowest number of payouts for paternity benefit last year were in Longford and Leitrim with the highest in Dublin.