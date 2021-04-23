10 new COVID-19 cases in Galway, 434 nationally and 1 further death

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The Health Protection Surveillance Centre has today been notified of 1 additional death related to COVID-19.

There has been a total of 4,867 COVID-19 related deaths in Ireland.

As of midnight, Thursday 22nd April, the HPSC has been notified of 434 confirmed cases of COVID-19.

There has now been a total of 245,743* confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ireland.

Of the cases notified today:

  • 228 are men / 204 are women
  • 74% are under 45 years of age
  • The median age is 31 years old
  • 217 in Dublin, 30 in Kildare, 30 in Cork, 27 in Limerick, 21 Donegal and the remaining 109 cases are spread across 20 other counties.**

As of 8am today, 166 COVID-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 48 are in ICU. 17 additional hospitalisations in the past 24 hours.

As of April 21st, 2021, 1,275,828 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in Ireland:

  • 904,774 people have received their first dose
  • 371,054 people have received their second dose

The COVID-19 Dashboard provides up-to-date information on the key indicators of COVID-19 in the community including daily data on Ireland’s COVID-19 Vaccination Programme.

*Validation of data at the HPSC has resulted in the denotification of 1 confirmed case. The figure of 245,743 confirmed cases reflects this.

**County data should be considered provisional as the national Computerised Infectious Disease Reporting System (CIDR) is a dynamic system and case details are continually being validated and updated.

  • 7-day incidence 61.5
  • 5-day moving average 448

Today’s cases, 5-day moving average of new cases, 14-day incidence rate per 100,000 population and new cases in last 14 days (as of midnight 22 April 2021) (incidence rate based on Census 2016 county population)

CountyToday’s cases (to midnight 22Apr2021)5 day moving average (to midnight 22Apr2021)14-day incidence rate per 100,000 population (09Apr2021 to 22Apr2021)New Cases during last 14 days (09Apr2021 to 22Apr2021)
Ireland434448117.45,589
Donegal2133251.3400
Offaly911207.8162
Kildare3036200.4446
Longford67185.976
Dublin217195172.72,327
Meath<520148.7290
Westmeath1110137.4122
Leitrim<55134.243
Laois<55114.597
Louth511106.3137
Limerick2716104.7204
Tipperary2022102.2163
Cavan5598.575
Mayo<51086.6113
Carlow<5379.045
Roscommon<5279.051
Galway101377.9201
Waterford6568.079
Wicklow9767.496
Monaghan<5165.240
Clare6343.852
Sligo0541.227
Wexford<5339.459
Kerry<5238.657
Cork301837.9206
Kilkenny<5121.221

~The 5-day moving average of the number of new cases provides an appropriate indicator of current daily case numbers within a county. It takes account of any validation of cases for previous days and smooths out daily/weekend fluctuations in case numbers.

