10 new COVID-19 cases in Galway, 371 nationally, and 3 further deaths in April

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The Health Protection Surveillance Centre has today been notified of 13 additional deaths related to COVID-19.
3 deaths occurred in April, 3 in March, and 7 in February or earlier.
The median age of those who died was 85 years and the age range was 60 – 95 years.
There has been a total of 4,896* COVID-19 related deaths in Ireland.
As of midnight, Tuesday 27th April, the HPSC has been notified of 371 confirmed cases of COVID-19.
There has now been a total of 247,857** confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ireland.
Of the cases notified today:
- 190 are men / 181 are women
- 77% are under 45 years of age
- The median age is 28 years old
- 131 in Dublin, 38 in Kildare, 33 in Donegal, 18 in Cork, 17 in Meath and the remaining 134 cases are spread across 17 other counties***
As of 8am today, 153 COVID-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 45 are in ICU. 17 additional hospitalisations in the past 24 hours.
As of April 26th, 2021, 1,417,942 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in Ireland:
- 1,014,640 people have received their first dose
- 403,302 people have received their second dose
The COVID-19 Dashboard provides up-to-date information on the key indicators of COVID-19 in the community including daily data on Ireland’s COVID-19 Vaccination Programme.
ENDS//
*Validation of data at the HPSC has resulted in the denotification of 1 death. The figure of 4896 confirmed cases reflects this.
**Validation of data at the HPSC has resulted in the denotification of 3 confirmed cases. The figure of 247,857 confirmed cases reflects this.
***County data should be considered provisional as the national Computerised Infectious Disease Reporting System (CIDR) is a dynamic system and case details are continually being validated and updated.
- 7-day incidence 66.5
- 5-day moving average 424