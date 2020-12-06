10 new COVID-19 cases in Galway, 301 nationally, with no new deaths reported

Galway Bay FM Newsroom – There have been no new deaths reported to the Health Protection Surveillance Centre today.
There has now been a total of 2,099 COVID-19 related deaths in Ireland.
As of midnight Saturday 5th December, the HPSC has been notified of 301 confirmed cases of COVID-19. There is now a total of 74,246* confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ireland.
Of the cases notified today:
- 133 are men / 168 are women
- 64% are under 45 years of age
- The median age is 32 years old
- 119 in Dublin, 32 in Donegal, 16 in Cork,13 in Kildare,13 in Kilkenny and the remaining 108 cases are spread across 18 other counties.
As of 2pm today, 231 COVID-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 28 are in ICU. 8 additional hospitalisations in the past 24 hours.
The COVID-19 Dashboard provides up-to-date information on the key indicators of COVID-19 in the community.
*Validation of data at the HPSC has resulted in the denotification of 3 confirmed cases. The figure of 74,246 confirmed cases reflects this.
Today’s cases, 14-day incidence rate per 100,000 population and new cases in last 14 days (as of midnight 05 December 2020) (incidence rate based on Census 2016 county population)
|County
|Today’s cases (to midnight 05Dec2020)
|14-Day incidence rate per 100,000 population (to 05Dec2020)
|New Cases during last 14 days(05Dec2020)
|Ireland
|301
|80.7
|3842
|Donegal
|32
|224.9
|358
|Kilkenny
|13
|171.3
|170
|Louth
|12
|159.1
|205
|Limerick
|11
|141.1
|275
|Monaghan
|7
|128.7
|79
|Wicklow
|10
|120.1
|171
|Carlow
|8
|108.9
|62
|Dublin
|119
|95
|1280
|Longford
|<5
|90.5
|37
|Tipperary
|7
|89.6
|143
|Mayo
|<5
|78.9
|103
|Waterford
|<5
|65.4
|76
|Cavan
|6
|60.4
|46
|Offaly
|6
|59
|46
|Laois
|0
|55.5
|47
|Galway
|10
|50.8
|131
|Meath
|11
|50.2
|98
|Kildare
|13
|48.5
|108
|Roscommon
|<5
|48
|31
|Cork
|16
|38.1
|207
|Sligo
|0
|36.6
|24
|Kerry
|<5
|33.9
|50
|Clare
|5
|33.7
|40
|Westmeath
|0
|23.7
|21
|Wexford
|<5
|19.4
|29
|Leitrim
|<5
|15.6
|5
Ireland’s current 7-Day incidence rate per 100,000 population is 42.9.