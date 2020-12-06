10 new COVID-19 cases in Galway, 301 nationally, with no new deaths reported

Galway Bay FM Newsroom – There have been no new deaths reported to the Health Protection Surveillance Centre today.

There has now been a total of 2,099 COVID-19 related deaths in Ireland.

As of midnight Saturday 5th December, the HPSC has been notified of 301 confirmed cases of COVID-19. There is now a total of 74,246* confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ireland. 

Of the cases notified today:

  • 133 are men / 168 are women
  • 64% are under 45 years of age
  • The median age is 32 years old
  • 119 in Dublin, 32 in Donegal, 16 in Cork,13 in Kildare,13 in Kilkenny and the remaining 108 cases are spread across 18 other counties. 

As of 2pm today, 231 COVID-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 28 are in ICU. 8 additional hospitalisations in the past 24 hours.

The COVID-19 Dashboard provides up-to-date information on the key indicators of COVID-19 in the community.

*Validation of data at the HPSC has resulted in the denotification of 3 confirmed cases. The figure of 74,246 confirmed cases reflects this.

Today’s cases, 14-day incidence rate per 100,000 population and new cases in last 14 days (as of midnight 05 December 2020) (incidence rate based on Census 2016 county population)

CountyToday’s cases (to midnight 05Dec2020)14-Day incidence rate per 100,000 population (to 05Dec2020)New Cases during last 14 days(05Dec2020)
Ireland30180.73842
Donegal32224.9358
Kilkenny13171.3170
Louth12159.1205
Limerick11141.1275
Monaghan7128.779
Wicklow10120.1171
Carlow8108.962
Dublin119951280
Longford<590.537
Tipperary789.6143
Mayo<578.9103
Waterford<565.476
Cavan660.446
Offaly65946
Laois055.547
Galway1050.8131
Meath1150.298
Kildare1348.5108
Roscommon<54831
Cork1638.1207
Sligo036.624
Kerry<533.950
Clare533.740
Westmeath023.721
Wexford<519.429
Leitrim<515.65

Ireland’s current 7-Day incidence rate per 100,000 population is 42.9.

