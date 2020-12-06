10 new COVID-19 cases in Galway, 301 nationally, with no new deaths reported

print

Galway Bay FM Newsroom – There have been no new deaths reported to the Health Protection Surveillance Centre today.

There has now been a total of 2,099 COVID-19 related deaths in Ireland.

As of midnight Saturday 5th December, the HPSC has been notified of 301 confirmed cases of COVID-19. There is now a total of 74,246* confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ireland.

Of the cases notified today:

133 are men / 168 are women

64% are under 45 years of age

The median age is 32 years old

119 in Dublin, 32 in Donegal, 16 in Cork,13 in Kildare,13 in Kilkenny and the remaining 108 cases are spread across 18 other counties.

As of 2pm today, 231 COVID-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 28 are in ICU. 8 additional hospitalisations in the past 24 hours.

*Validation of data at the HPSC has resulted in the denotification of 3 confirmed cases. The figure of 74,246 confirmed cases reflects this.

County Today’s cases (to midnight 05Dec2020) 14-Day incidence rate per 100,000 population (to 05Dec2020) New Cases during last 14 days(05Dec2020) Ireland 301 80.7 3842 Donegal 32 224.9 358 Kilkenny 13 171.3 170 Louth 12 159.1 205 Limerick 11 141.1 275 Monaghan 7 128.7 79 Wicklow 10 120.1 171 Carlow 8 108.9 62 Dublin 119 95 1280 Longford <5 90.5 37 Tipperary 7 89.6 143 Mayo <5 78.9 103 Waterford <5 65.4 76 Cavan 6 60.4 46 Offaly 6 59 46 Laois 0 55.5 47 Galway 10 50.8 131 Meath 11 50.2 98 Kildare 13 48.5 108 Roscommon <5 48 31 Cork 16 38.1 207 Sligo 0 36.6 24 Kerry <5 33.9 50 Clare 5 33.7 40 Westmeath 0 23.7 21 Wexford <5 19.4 29 Leitrim <5 15.6 5

Ireland’s current 7-Day incidence rate per 100,000 population is 42.9.