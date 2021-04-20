10 new cases of COVID-19 in Galway, 390 nationally and 4 deaths this month

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The Health Protection Surveillance Centre has today been notified of 11 additional deaths related to COVID-19.
Of the deaths notified today, 4 occurred in April, 2 in March, 4 in February and 1 in January.
The median age of those who died was 83 years and the age range was 50-93 years.
There has been a total of 4,847 COVID-19 related deaths in Ireland.
As of midnight, Monday 19th April, the HPSC has been notified of 390 confirmed cases of COVID-19.
There has now been a total of 244,297* confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ireland.
Of the cases notified today:
- 215 are men / 174 are women
- 67% are under 45 years of age
- The median age is 34 years old
- 172 in Dublin, 42 in Kildare, 21 in Meath, 20 in Tipperary, 18 in Donegal and the remaining 117 cases are spread across 19 other counties.**
As of 8am today, 179 COVID-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 48 are in ICU. 18 additional hospitalisations in the past 24 hours.
As of April 18th, 2021, 1,208,459 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in Ireland:
- 855,512 people have received their first dose
- 352,947 people have received their second dose
The COVID-19 Dashboard provides up-to-date information on the key indicators of COVID-19 in the community including daily data on Ireland’s COVID-19 Vaccination Programme.
*Validation of data at the HPSC has resulted in the denotification of 4 confirmed cases. The figure of 244,297 confirmed cases reflects this.
**County data should be considered provisional as the national Computerised Infectious Disease Reporting System (CIDR) is a dynamic system and case details are continually being validated and updated.
- 7-day incidence 55.3
- 5-day moving average 380
Today’s cases, 5-day moving average of new cases, 14-day incidence rate per 100,000 population and new cases in last 14 days (as of midnight 19th April 2021) (incidence rate based on Census 2016 county population)
|County
|Today’s cases** (to midnight 19Apr2021)
|5-Day Moving Average of New Cases
|14-day incidence rate per 100,000 population (to 19Apr 2021)
|New Cases during last 14 days (to 19Apr 2021)
|Ireland
|390
|380
|113.9
|5,422
|Kildare
|42
|27
|209
|465
|Donegal
|18
|24
|204.8
|326
|Offaly
|7
|8
|187.3
|146
|Dublin
|172
|152
|169.5
|2,284
|Meath
|21
|29
|161.5
|315
|Longford
|8
|5
|161.5
|66
|Westmeath
|9
|10
|135.2
|120
|Laois
|7
|6
|124
|105
|Cavan
|<5
|5
|114.2
|87
|Leitrim
|0
|3
|96.7
|31
|Mayo
|10
|8
|95.8
|125
|Louth
|15
|11
|93.9
|121
|Limerick
|13
|14
|88.8
|173
|Monaghan
|0
|4
|88
|54
|Roscommon
|<5
|5
|85.2
|55
|Galway
|10
|16
|84.1
|217
|Wicklow
|9
|8
|73
|104
|Carlow
|<5
|4
|72
|41
|Waterford
|<5
|4
|64.6
|75
|Tipperary
|20
|9
|62.7
|100
|Wexford
|<5
|4
|50.1
|75
|Clare
|<5
|3
|38.7
|46
|Kerry
|<5
|3
|38.6
|57
|Cork
|9
|12
|35
|190
|Sligo
|<5
|3
|32
|21
|Kilkenny
|<5
|1
|23.2
|23
~The 5-day moving average of the number of new cases provides an appropriate indicator of current daily case numbers within a county. It takes account of any validation of cases for previous days and smooths out daily/weekend fluctuations in case numbers.