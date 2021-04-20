10 new cases of COVID-19 in Galway, 390 nationally and 4 deaths this month

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The Health Protection Surveillance Centre has today been notified of 11 additional deaths related to COVID-19.

Of the deaths notified today, 4 occurred in April, 2 in March, 4 in February and 1 in January.

The median age of those who died was 83 years and the age range was 50-93 years.

There has been a total of 4,847 COVID-19 related deaths in Ireland.

As of midnight, Monday 19th April, the HPSC has been notified of 390 confirmed cases of COVID-19.

There has now been a total of 244,297* confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ireland.

Of the cases notified today:

  • 215 are men / 174 are women
  • 67% are under 45 years of age
  • The median age is 34 years old
  • 172 in Dublin, 42 in Kildare, 21 in Meath, 20 in Tipperary, 18 in Donegal and the remaining 117 cases are spread across 19 other counties.**

As of 8am today, 179 COVID-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 48 are in ICU. 18 additional hospitalisations in the past 24 hours.

As of April 18th, 2021, 1,208,459 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in Ireland:

  • 855,512 people have received their first dose
  • 352,947 people have received their second dose

The COVID-19 Dashboard provides up-to-date information on the key indicators of COVID-19 in the community including daily data on Ireland’s COVID-19 Vaccination Programme.

ENDS//

*Validation of data at the HPSC has resulted in the denotification of 4 confirmed cases. The figure of 244,297 confirmed cases reflects this.

**County data should be considered provisional as the national Computerised Infectious Disease Reporting System (CIDR) is a dynamic system and case details are continually being validated and updated.

  • 7-day incidence 55.3
  • 5-day moving average 380

Today’s cases, 5-day moving average of new cases, 14-day incidence rate per 100,000 population and new cases in last 14 days (as of midnight 19th April 2021) (incidence rate based on Census 2016 county population)

CountyToday’s cases** (to midnight 19Apr2021)5-Day Moving Average of New Cases14-day incidence rate per 100,000 population (to 19Apr 2021)New Cases during last 14 days (to 19Apr 2021)
Ireland390380113.95,422
Kildare4227209465
Donegal1824204.8326
Offaly78187.3146
Dublin172152169.52,284
Meath2129161.5315
Longford85161.566
Westmeath910135.2120
Laois76124105
Cavan<55114.287
Leitrim0396.731
Mayo10895.8125
Louth151193.9121
Limerick131488.8173
Monaghan048854
Roscommon<5585.255
Galway101684.1217
Wicklow9873104
Carlow<547241
Waterford<5464.675
Tipperary20962.7100
Wexford<5450.175
Clare<5338.746
Kerry<5338.657
Cork91235190
Sligo<533221
Kilkenny<5123.223

~The 5-day moving average of the number of new cases provides an appropriate indicator of current daily case numbers within a county. It takes account of any validation of cases for previous days and smooths out daily/weekend fluctuations in case numbers.

