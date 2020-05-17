10 more deaths from COVID-19 in the Republic, 64 new cases

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The Health Protection Surveillance Centre has today been informed that a total of 10 people with COVID-19 have died.

There have now been a total 1,543 COVID-19 related deaths in Ireland.

As of 11am Sunday 17 May, the HPSC has been notified of 64 new confirmed cases of COVID-19. There is now a total of 24,112 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ireland.

The HSE is working to identify any contacts the patients may have had to provide them with information and advice to prevent further spread.

Today’s data from the HPSC, as of midnight, Friday 15 May (23,953 cases), reveals:

· 57% are female and 43% are male

· the median age of confirmed cases is 48 years

· 3,117 cases (13%) have been hospitalised

· Of those hospitalised, 389 cases have been admitted to ICU

· 7,566 cases are associated with healthcare workers

· Dublin has the highest number of cases at 11,666 (49% of all cases) followed by Kildare with 1,361 cases (6%) and then Cork with 1,352 cases (6%)

· Of those for whom transmission status is known: community transmission accounts for 60%, close contact accounts for 37%, travel abroad accounts for 3%