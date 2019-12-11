10 million euro social housing plan welcomed by Tuam councillors

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Plans for a proposed €10 million social housing development at Tir Boy Tuam have been widely welcomed by area councillors.

Plans for 49 new dwellings, consisting of single storey two bed, two storey two bed and two storey three bed dwellings were presented by Director of Services for Housing, Michael Owens.

The project is now at Part 8 of planning and councillors are hopeful construction will begin next year.

Despite almost unanimous support for the development from the councillors, concerns over illegal dumping at the site were raised.

Land owners from an adjoining site to Tir Boy contacted a number of Tuam councillors to report illegal dumping on their land.

The land owners in question run a dairy farm and reported incidents of their cattle walking through and ingesting plastic materials.

The issue was raised by Councillor Peter Roche and was echoed by a number of his council colleagues.

The issue was raised by Councillor Peter Roche and was echoed by a number of his council colleagues.

Councillor Roche says the development is very positive news but the illegal dumping issue is concerning