10 million euro funding for five Galway enterprises

Galway Bay fm newsroom – 10 million euro in funding has been allocated to five Galway enterprises.

It’s under the Regional Enterprise Development Fund and Galway has been allocated a quarter of the national pot of 40 million.

Galway Technology Centre in Mervue is receiving the largest award in the county at 4 million euro. The funding will support the ‘Academy West’ project to help tech companies grow.

2.7 million euro has been allocated to Creative Enterprise West to develop a centre of excellence for the Digital Creative Sector.

The PorterShed in Eyre Square has been granted 1.3 million euro to support its relocation to Bowling Green.

It’s to be located in the Connacht Tribune building and the nearby Warehouse – formerly known as Naughton’s Shed.

It’s understood relevant planning applications will be submitted in due course with the move to Naughton’s Sheds expected to take place by year end and to the Connacht Tribune offices by early 2021.

Co-founder of the Portershed, David Cunningham says the funding will allow the company to support more local start-ups.

Meanwhile, 1.2 million euro has been allocated to Ballybane-based SCCUL Enterprises which will support the organisation’s plan to deliver over 90 jobs and 500-thousand euro will go towards ‘Grow Remote’ – a Galway organisation which provides support to people who work remotely.

Gaeltacht Minister and Galway West TD Seán Kyne says the 9.6 million euro fund will assist the creation of new jobs in Galway – to hear more, tune in to Galway Bay fm news on the hour…