10 incidents of babies being removed from their mothers in Galway/Roscommon last year

Galway Bay fm newsroom – There were 10 incidents of babies being removed from their mothers in the Galway/Roscommon area last year.

Figures released by the Child and Family Agency Tusla, show there were 10 admissions into care for children aged under one year in the region.

According to the Irish Times, 123 babies were removed from their mothers across Ireland in 2019.

The highest numbers of removals were in Cork, Limerick, Clare and North Tipperary with 15.

While, 10 children were taken from their mothers last year in both the Galway/Roscommon area and the Louth-Meath.

Meanwhile, 12 babies were admitted into care in each of West Kildare, Wicklow, Dublin city and county, as well as north Dublin city and county.

According to a Tusla spokesperson, taking a child into care is considered the last option and all other steps to provide safety for the child are considered first.