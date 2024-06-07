10% average voter turnout across Galway for Local and European elections

Voting is now well underway for the Local and European elections, with an average turnout so far in Galway of ten percent.

A total of 131 candidates are vying for a seat across Galway, with 79 nominated in the county and 52 in the city.

Clifden, Spiddal, Salthill and Ballinasloe have the highest percentage voter turnouts, all on 12 percent.

All other polling stations across the city and county have an average turnout of between 9 and 11 percent.

Polling stations opened at 7 this morning, and will close at 10PM – apart from Inishbofin, which will close an hour earlier at 9PM.