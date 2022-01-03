1 in 5 Galway people misdiagnose themselves based on online searches

Galway Bay FM Newsroom – A survey has found that almost 20 percent of people in Galway misdiagnose themselves with a medical condition based on online searches.

The research was carried out by Astellas as part of a campaign to raise awareness about Overactive Bladder.

This national research has been carried out by Astellas as part of its Control OAB campaign to encourage people to talk to their GP if they experience symptoms of overactive bladder.

It found the first thing half of people in Galway do when feeling unwell is check their symptoms online.

Since the start of the Covid-19 pandemic, 36 percent of people now prioritise online searches over GP visits to diagnose health issues.

And 20 percent have admitted they’ve misdiagnosed themselves as a result.

Half of people surveyed in Galway said they were unsure if online health information is trusted by medical professionals.

While 35 percent said searching health symptoms online leaves them feeling more anxious than reassured.

Astellas says the findings suggest that people in Galway with undiagnosed medical conditions like OAB may continue suffering symptoms in silence, instead of consulting expert healthcare professionals for proper medical support.