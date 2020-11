Galway Bay fm newsroom – Some 1.7 million people across Italy have seen the Aran Islands today in an episode of a popular TV show on RAI 3, the national TV channel.

Roberto Palozzi, the producer of a documentary series called GEO, visited Ireland with a TV crew last year.

Filming was supported by Tourism Ireland and Fáilte Ireland.

Today’s 40-minute episode of GEO was all about the Aran Islands, their history and heritage, as well as the unspoilt landscape and spectacular wildlife.