🎧 Local senator calls for planning debate following developments in Apple Athenry case

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A local senator has renewed his calls for a debate on Ireland’s planning system in light of Apple’s application to renew planning permission for a data centre in Athenry.

In 2018, the tech giant announced it was scrapping plans for the 850 million euro data centre, following lengthy legal efforts to block it on environmental grounds.

Previous planning permission is due to expire in September with the application seeking an extension until November 2026.

Raising the issue in the Seanad this week, Senator Sean Kyne used the latest development to renew his calls for a national debate on Ireland’s planning system.

He said while the Government has announced plans to speed up the general process, there is still a need for debate on critical projects like Apple in Athenry.