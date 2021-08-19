🎧 Galway teenager leads rescue of man from water in County Longford

print

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A Galway teenager has lead a rescue effort which saved a man from the water in County Longford.

At approximately 4 o’clock yesterday afternoon, Menlo resident, Larry Carter and his family were holidaying in Lanesbourough County Longford when they heard a man was in difficulty in the water on the River Shannon near the town.

Larry and his son Lorcan mounted a rescue effort – with Lorcan running over one-kilometre to collect a rib, before returning to pick-up his father and another man in the small motorised boat.

Lorcan, who has recently completed a level-one power boat course with the Port of Galway Sea Scouts, guided the rib through the reeds on the river for the next 20-minutes, until they found the man and brought him safely to shore.

The Carter’s were supported in the effort by the RNLI and other emergency services in the region.

Reporter Paul Hyland has been speaking with Lorcan and his father Larry who explains how the alarm was raised.