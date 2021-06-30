🎧 Galway TD grills Minister in Dáil over “chronic” lack of action on domestic violence

print

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A Galway TD has grilled a senior Cabinet Minister in the Dáil over a “chronic” lack of action on domestic and gender based violence.

Deputy Catherine Connolly wanted to know why two long overdue reports have not yet been published.

One relates to the segmentation of services across Government departments, while another relates to emergency accommodation on the ground.

Deputy Connolly noted the background to this is the increase in the number of phone calls relating to domestic violence, as well as the controversial cancellation of phone calls to 999.

She pointed out that nine months later, we’re still awaiting the results of an internal Garda audit on the situation.

Addressing Minister Eamon Ryan, Deputy Connolly said she was sick of raising the issue and wanted answers rather than more waffle.