🎧 Galway TD claims “outdoor summer” too focused on take-over of public spaces for drinking

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A Galway TD says the Government’s “outdoor summer” has too much focus on the taking over of public spaces for the consumption of alcohol.

Addressing the Dáil, Deputy Catherine Connolly said there should have been a balanced reopening of all pubs and restaurants with capacity restrictions to ensure safety.

She was contributing to a debate on the need for clarity on the legality of drinking alcohol at tables outside pubs and restaurants.

It follows controversy over the fact Gardaí nationwide were told to use discretion when it comes to outdoor drinking and legal issues around licensing that have arisen.

In many cases, outlets now operating outdoor areas do not have a license to do so – in effect making the consumption of alcohol in these areas illegal.

Taoiseach Micheal Martin last evening accepted the situation is difficult for Gardaí and pledged that new laws will be brought forward shortly.

Deputy Connolly pointed out there are also bye-laws in Galway City that make public drinking illegal – which were not taken into consideration.

The issue was also debated by Galway West Deputy Eamon O’ Cuiv and Sinn Fein’s Louise O’ Reilly, who raised concerns over the lack of legal clarity over the situation.

Responding Minister Malcolm Noonan looked to be under pressure as both TD’s were thoroughly unimpressed with his responses.

However, addressing Deputy Catherine Connolly, Minister Noonan said the Goverment is increasing its promotion of what an outdoor summer means.