🎧 Galway TD accuses Government of “propaganda and snobbery” in housing debate

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A Galway TD has accused the Government of “snobbery” and “propaganda” in a debate in the Dáil over housing.

Deputy Catherine Connolly was contributing to a debate on the Affordable Housing Bill 2021.

She argued the Goverment’s proposed bill – which has been described as “transformative” – is actually as clear as “swimming in mud”.

She further claimed it fails to recognise that successive Government’s have causing the housing crisis through continuing bad policy.

Deputy Connolly said she believes the latest proposals will only make things worse – and argued the state should be providing housing on public land, to provide security of tenure, whether a home is purchased or rented.

Deputy Connolly said under the new policy, affordable housing will be anything but affordable for the vast majority of people: