🎧 Fiona Murtagh’s twin Alan says she’ll be known forever as an Olympic medallist

print

Galway Bay fm newsroom – History was made today at the Tokyo Olympics- and two Galway women were at the forefront.

Furbo’s Aifric Keogh and Fiona Murtagh from Moycullen were part of the team that took a bronze medal in the Women’s Four rowing in the early hours of this morning.

The other team members are Eimear Lambe from Dublin and Emily Hegarty from Cork.

All four of the team are now household names this evening after becoming the first female Irish athletes to win Olympic rowing medals.

It’s expected they could be returning home as soon as this weekend – no doubt to the well deserved red carpet treatment.

David Nevin has more on the historic event:

Fiona Murtagh’s twin Alan says the family were watching through their fingers in the early hours of this morning.

And he says she’ll be known forever as an Olympic medallist.

Photo – Rowing Ireland