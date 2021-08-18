🎧 City CEO hopeful new Salmon Weir pedestrian bridge will be completed mid-2023

print

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The CEO of Galway City Council says he’s hopeful that an “iconic” new pedestrian and cycle bridge over the River Corrib will be completed and opened in mid-2023.

It’s after An Bord Pleanála gave the green light for the project, which will see a new bridge constructed 24 metres downstream from the existing Salmon Weir Bridge.

Brendan McGrath says it will be an iconic structure, that will play a pivotal role in improving transport and access links in Galway City, as well as provide stunning views for residents and visitors.

He points out it will tie into several other projects under development, including a new public plaza at Cathedral/Goal Road, as well as the BusConnects Galway Project.

Speaking to FYI Galway, City CEO Brendan McGrath said it’s an excellent news story for Galway that this iconic structure has been given the go-ahead.

He explained the next steps in the process and when we might expect the project to be completed, as well as what the bridge will look like: