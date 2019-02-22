Friday, February 22, 2019
Home News

News

Concerns growing outpatient waiting lists at city public hospitals delaying pathways to care

GBFM News -
Galway Bay fm newsroom - Concerns have been raised that thousands of patients in Galway are having vital diagnoses and treatment...
Read more

City council shoots down planned penguinarium in Salthill

GBFM News -
Galway Bay fm newsroom - Plans for a penguinarium in Salthill have been shot down by the city council.
Read more

Barna jobs least at risk of automation in the country

GBFM News -
Galway Bay fm newsroom - Jobs in Barna are least at risk of automation. That's according to...
Read more

Judge dismisses personal injury claim by Galway man

GBFM News -
Galway Bay fm newsroom - A judge has dismissed a personal injury claim by a Galway man stating that it's the...
Read more

City water safety group to expand focus from search and recovery to prevention

GBFM News -
Galway Bay fm newsroom - Key stakeholders in the city's water safety initiative are to roll out the second phase of...
Read more

More than 100 homes planned for Rahoon

GBFM News -
Galway Bay fm newsroom - Plans are in the pipeline for a major housing development on the west side of the...
Read more

Trains to Galway delayed due to mechanical fault

GBFM News -
Galway Bay fm newsroom - Irish Rail is warning of significant delays on services to Galway and Westport due to a...
Read more

Gaeltacht Minister issues statement on calls for bilingual signage for Claregalway

GBFM News -
Galway Bay fm newsroom - The Gaeltacht Minister has said that directional signs for placenames in Gaeltacht areas can only be...
Read more

County councillor calls for more funding for Athenry relief road

GBFM News -
Galway Bay fm newsroom - There are calls for more funding to be allocated for Athenry relief road.
Read more

Calls for OPW to floodlight East Galway’s heritage sites for inclusion in global greening...

GBFM News -
Galway Bay fm newsroom - A Galway East TD is calling on the Office of Public Works to floodlight heritage sites...
Read more
123...951Page 1 of 951

Death Notices for Galway

Instagram

Job Spot

Podcasts

Advertisement

DOWNLOAD OUR BRAND NEW APP TODAY!

THE ALL NEW GALWAY BAY FM APP IS NOW LIVE AND AVAILABLE TO DOWNLOAD ON THE APPLE AND ANDROID STORES.
ENJOY LIVE STREAMING, PODCASTS, VIDEO LATEST NEWS AND SPORT AND MUCH MORE, FROM YOUR PHONE.
AppStore GooglePay
© 2019 Galway Bay FM Limited. Website Design by Boon Agency.

Send this to a friend