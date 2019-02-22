Concerns growing outpatient waiting lists at city public hospitals delaying pathways to care
Galway Bay fm newsroom - Concerns have been raised that thousands of patients in Galway are having vital diagnoses and treatment...
City council shoots down planned penguinarium in Salthill
Galway Bay fm newsroom - Plans for a penguinarium in Salthill have been shot down by the city council.
Barna jobs least at risk of automation in the country
Galway Bay fm newsroom - Jobs in Barna are least at risk of automation. That's according to...
Judge dismisses personal injury claim by Galway man
Galway Bay fm newsroom - A judge has dismissed a personal injury claim by a Galway man stating that it's the...
City water safety group to expand focus from search and recovery to prevention
Galway Bay fm newsroom - Key stakeholders in the city's water safety initiative are to roll out the second phase of...
More than 100 homes planned for Rahoon
Galway Bay fm newsroom - Plans are in the pipeline for a major housing development on the west side of the...
Trains to Galway delayed due to mechanical fault
Galway Bay fm newsroom - Irish Rail is warning of significant delays on services to Galway and Westport due to a...
Gaeltacht Minister issues statement on calls for bilingual signage for Claregalway
Galway Bay fm newsroom - The Gaeltacht Minister has said that directional signs for placenames in Gaeltacht areas can only be...
County councillor calls for more funding for Athenry relief road
Galway Bay fm newsroom - There are calls for more funding to be allocated for Athenry relief road.
Calls for OPW to floodlight East Galway’s heritage sites for inclusion in global greening...
Galway Bay fm newsroom - A Galway East TD is calling on the Office of Public Works to floodlight heritage sites...