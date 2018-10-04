15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal https://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

Galway Bay Against Salmon Cages to host silent protest

By GBFM News
October 4, 2018

Time posted: 4:17 pm

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Galway Bay Against Salmon Cages is to host a silent protest in the city tomorrow.

The group is protesting the inclusion of a Marine Harvest spokesperson on a public consultation panel for the National Marine Planning Framework Baseline Report.

They say it’s outrageous that the salmon farming company is allowed to promote unsustainable salmon farming at a public consultation process.

The group is calling on the public to attend the protest taking place inside and outside the Town Hall Theatre tomorrow morning from 9 until 12:30.

It co-incides with a public meeting being held at the Town Hall Theatre to mark the release of the National Marine Planning Framework Baseline Report.

Chairman of Galway Bay Against Salmon Cages, Billy Smyth claims the meeting is biased.

