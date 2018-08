Galway Bay fm newsroom – The Galway-based subsidiary of Europe’s largest software company has reported a major rise in revenues and profits.

SAP Service and Support Centre, based at Parkmore, saw pre-tax profits jump by 64 per cent to 12.8 million euro in the 12 months to the end of December 2017.

According to today’s Irish Times, SAP employs around 88 thousand people worldwide, with 1800 of these based in Ireland.